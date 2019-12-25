Centre To Withdraw 29 Columns of Army from Assam

The Centre has decided to recall 29 columns of Army from Assam and two columns of Assam Rifles from Tripura, a day after the government had decided to withdraw 72 companies of Central Armed Police forces from Jammu and Kashmir.

The forces were deployed in the wake of protests against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 as the mob turned violent in many parts of the states. The forces helped police to maintain law and order situation in the region.

An officer while quoted by news agency IANS said, “As things have improved drastically and no incidents of violence or public demonstrations have been reported in these states for the past few days, these personnel are lying idle.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday had said that 24 companies of CRPF, 12 companies each of BSF, ITBP, CISF, and SSB will be withdrawn from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

