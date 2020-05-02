Charaideo: 3 Persons of a Family Die after Consuming Mushroom

In a tragic incident, three members of a family died after consuming poisonous mushroom in Charaideo. The incident took place at Sapekhati in Charaideo district.

The deceased persons Rikheswar Bora (36), Suwala Bora (32), and their daughter Himadri Bora (14) fell ill after consuming mushroom and were immediately rushed to the hospital in Dibrugarh but they were declared dead during the treatment.

It is very unfortunate that during the lockdown period when some people are starving for food, some are dying due to the consumption of unhealthy foods.

Although the government, NGOs, and civic societies are distributing food among the poor still many people are deprived of getting government benefits.

The government has now announced for the third phase of lockdown from May 4 to May 17 with the new guidelines as to what will open and whatnot. But the question arises as does the people below the poverty line will be able to survive without having any kind of work for livelihood.