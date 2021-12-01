Charge Sheet Filed In Court Against Rounak Ali Hazarika

The Special Vigilance Cell of the Chief Minister of Assam on Wednesday submitted the charge sheet in the case against suspended official Rounak Ali Hazarika.

The investigating team reportedly submitted a 156-page charge sheet in court against suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rounak Ali Hazarika. The charge sheet also mentions his wife Nusrat Rounak Hazarika.

Another named Farid Ali, alleged to have transacted money through various accounts with his daughter, was also named in the charge sheet that was filed today.

Disgraced officer Rounak Ali’s lands and other assets were also mentioned in the charge sheet that was filed.

Meanwhile, his income excluded assets account for about 210 percent of the total assets in his name. The total assets are worth in excess of 4 crores.

The investigating officer was present in court while filing the complaint.

Notably, Rounak Ali Hazarika had spent amounts to the tune of Rs. 1,74,12,974 as educational expenditure of his two children till date.

Furthermore, he had taken international trips and travelled abroad nine times without permission from the competent authority. He was suspended on July 20 and arrested on October 5 this year.

