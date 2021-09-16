NIA Files Charge Sheet Against ULFA(I) Chief Paresh Baruah, 4 Other Cadres In Grenade Blast Case

A supplementary charge sheet was filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) before a special court against ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah and four other cadres for their alleged involvement in a grenade attack in Guwahati.

The four other cadres are Pappu Koch Bokoliyal, Amrit Ballav Goswami, Arunodoy Dahotiya and Munna Baruah. They have been charged with relevant sections of the IPC and the UA(P) Act

The charge sheet was filed on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the grenade attack dating back to 2019 and waging war against the nation.

The attack took place on June 29, 2019, where around 12 people were wounded triggered by the suspected ULFA (I) militants near a shopping mall in Guwahati’s RG Baruah road.

Back then, ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah had claimed responsibility of the blast.

The NIA re-registered the case and took over the investigation and filed a charge sheet against eight accused.