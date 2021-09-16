NIA Files Charge Sheet Against ULFA(I) Chief Paresh Baruah, 4 Other Cadres In Grenade Blast Case

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
ulfa

A supplementary charge sheet was filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) before a special court against ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah and four other cadres for their alleged involvement in a grenade attack in Guwahati.

The four other cadres are Pappu Koch Bokoliyal, Amrit Ballav Goswami, Arunodoy Dahotiya and Munna Baruah. They have been charged with relevant sections of the IPC and the UA(P) Act

The charge sheet was filed on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the grenade attack dating back to 2019 and waging war against the nation.

Related News

India Logs 30,570 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

72% Indians Prefer to Work from Office: Survey

Assam All Set for Mega Vaccination Drive on September 17

Nagaland Schools for Classes V to X to Resume from Tomorrow

The attack took place on June 29, 2019, where around 12 people were wounded triggered by the suspected ULFA (I) militants near a shopping mall in Guwahati’s RG Baruah road.

Back then, ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah had claimed responsibility of the blast.

The NIA re-registered the case and took over the investigation and filed a charge sheet against eight accused.

You might also like
National

ISRO: CMS-01 To Launch On Dec 17

Top Stories

S Jaishankar Meets US Defence Secy Lloyd Austin In Delhi

Top Stories

CJI complaint walk out of SC inquiry

Assam

WPT & BC launches investigation against Tiwa Autonomous Council

Top Stories

After cow & Supari, now Fertilizer syndicate with Myanmar

Sports

AB de Villiers retires from International cricket