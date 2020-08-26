Chariduar Revenue Circle Officer Tests COVID-19+

By Pratidin Bureau
The Revenue Circle officer of Chariduar Khirod Kamal Hazarika has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The circle officer was suffering from cold and fever for a few days and tested himself for COVID-19 where his result came out positive.

It may be mentioned that the state has witnessed spurt in cases of COVID-19. A total of 94592 cases have registered in the state so far.

Meanwhile, 74814 patients have recovered from the disease while there are 19515 active cases in the state.

The state reported 260 deaths so far.

