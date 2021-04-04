Top StoriesNational

Chattisgarh: 15 Jawans Go Missing After Gunbattle With Naxals

By Pratidin Bureau
In a latest update, at least 15 jawans have gone missing after the Sukma encounter that took place with the Naxals on Saturday. Five jawans have already been found dead in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district yesterday, Chhattisgarh DGP DM Awasthi told ANI.

A reinforcement force had rushed to the spot and the bodies of two out of five jawans who died in the encounter have been recovered, ANI reported.

Among the injured jawans, 23 have been admitted to Bijapur Hospital and seven to Raipur hospital, Chhattisgarh Police Sources have said to the news agency.

As per DM Awasthi, the encounter broke out in the Tarrem area when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

