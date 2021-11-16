Child Sexual Abuse: CBI’s Crackdown In 14 States, Cases Registered Against 83

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday launched a search operation at 76 locations in 14 states against 83 people allegedly involved in sexual abuse of children, and publishing and circulation of child abuse material on the webspace.

“The central agency registered 23 separate cases on November 14 against 83 people allegedly involved in online child sexual abuse and exploitation,” a PTI report stated.

Searches are underway in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, PTI reported.

