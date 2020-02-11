China: Death Toll of Coronavirus Jumps to 1000

The death toll from China’s novel coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,011 nationwide on Tuesday after hard-hit Hubei province reported 103 new deaths.

Hubei’s health commission, in its daily update, confirmed another 2,097 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.

According to reports, there are now more than 42,200 confirmed cases across China, based on previously released from the government.

The new virus is believed to have emerged last year in a market that sells wild animals in Hubei’s capital Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with medical workers and patients affected at a hospital in Beijing on Monday, where he called for more decisive measures to contain the outbreak.

On Monday, an advance team for a World Health Organization-led international expert mission on the virus arrived in China headed by Bruce Aylward and oversaw the organization’s 2014-16 response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

Moreover, Britain on Monday recorded a doubling of cases to eight, and the government warned the outbreak of novel coronavirus was a “serious and imminent threat.”

US President Donald Trump said he expected the outbreak would disappear in April due to hotter weather, a prognosis at odds with top US health officials.