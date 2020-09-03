Top StoriesNational

China Opposes India’s Ban On 118 Mobile Apps

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
92

The Chinese government on Thursday has strongly opposed India’s latest ban on 118 Chinese Mobile Apps. 

“Indian actions violate the legal interests of Chinese investors and services providers and China asks India to correct its mistakes”, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a briefing.

The list of 118 apps includes applications from Baidu and Xiaomi’s ShareSave and popular game PUBG.

Related News

Indian Navy Assists Sri Lankan Tanker Firefight

India Hails UNSC For Rejecting Pakistan’s ‘Terror…

Andhra: Online Gambling Games Banned

Maharasthra Surpasses Peru Covid Tally

The apps collect and share data in a surreptitious manner and compromise personal data and information of users that can have a severe threat to the security of the state, the ministry said in a statement.

India first banned 59 Chinese apps, including ByteDance’s popular video-sharing app TikTok, Tencent’s WeChat, and Alibaba’s UC Browser, in June.

You might also like
National

Scindia likely to join BJP on 12 March

Regional

Poll bugle sounded for Assam by-polls

Top Stories

Cabinet approves triple talaq ordinance

Regional

Class III Question Papers for Students of Class II

National

Mallya’s Extradition Approved by UK Govt

Regional

NFR Earns Rs 39 cr from ticketless travellers

Comments
Loading...