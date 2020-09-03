China Opposes India’s Ban On 118 Mobile Apps

The Chinese government on Thursday has strongly opposed India’s latest ban on 118 Chinese Mobile Apps.

“Indian actions violate the legal interests of Chinese investors and services providers and China asks India to correct its mistakes”, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a briefing.

The list of 118 apps includes applications from Baidu and Xiaomi’s ShareSave and popular game PUBG.

The apps collect and share data in a surreptitious manner and compromise personal data and information of users that can have a severe threat to the security of the state, the ministry said in a statement.

India first banned 59 Chinese apps, including ByteDance’s popular video-sharing app TikTok, Tencent’s WeChat, and Alibaba’s UC Browser, in June.