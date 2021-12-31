China Renames 15 Places In Arunachal, MEA Responds

China on Thursday renamed at least 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh a few days ahead of the new border law, China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs announced.

Notably, Arunachal Pradesh is named Zangnan or South Tibet on Chinese maps. The 15 places that were named on Thursday include four mountains, two rivers, eight residential areas, and a mountain pass.

The eight towns reportedly were Sengkezong and Daglungzong in Cona county of Shannan prefecture, Mani’gang, Duding and Migpain in Medog county of Nyingchi, Goling, Damba in Zayu county of Nyingchi, and Mejag in Lhunze county of Shannan.

The mountains were Wamo Ri, Deu Ri, Lhunzhub Ri, and Kumingxingze Feng; the two rivers were Xenyogmo He and Dulain He, and the mountain pass on the list was Se La.

Meanwhile, retaliating to this development, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) has said that China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh “won’t alter facts”.

The MEA has vehemently said that Arunachal Pradesh has and will “always be” an integral part of India.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “This is not the first time China has attempted such a renaming of places in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. China had also sought to assign such names in April 2017”.

He added, “Arunachal Pradesh has always been, and will always be an integral part of India. Assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter this fact”.

