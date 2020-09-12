China Returns 5 ‘Abducted’ Arunachali Youths

China has reportedly handed over the 5 Arunachali youths today that it had allegedly abducted earlier this month.

A NDTV report says that sources in the Army have confirmed the development.

They were supposed to enter the Indian territory through the Kibithu border post.

Earlier, on Friday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had tweeted, “The Chinese PLA has confirmed to Indian Army to hand over the youths from Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime tomorrow i.e. 12th September 2020 at a designated location.”

The Chinese side had admitted to the presence of the missing Arunachali youths in their territory earlier this week.

A statement by Indian Army read, “As a result of persistent efforts of Indian Army, five missing hunters from Indian side of LAC in Upper Subansiri, who had inadvertently crossed over to other side on 2 September 2020, were traced. Chinese Army on September 8 responded on hotline and confirmed that the missing Indians have been found on their side.”