China To Hand Over Missing Arunachal Men Tomorrow

In a latest development, China will be handing over the five Indian nationals who went missing from Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Sources from the Indian Army said that the handoff will be taking place at Wacha near Kibithu border personnel meeting point.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet “The Chinese PLA has confirmed to Indian Army to hand over the youths from Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime tomorrow i.e. 12th September 2020 at a designated location.”

Union minister Kiren Rijiju today informed that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has confirmed the five civilians who went missing from Arunachal Pradesh last week have been found on China’s side.

Confirming the information on Twitter, Rijiju said, “China’s PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side

“Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority are being worked out”, the tweet added.

The five civilians went missing on Friday from the Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh. The missing persons were working as porters and guides for the Indian Army and went missing while going for hunting in a jungle.