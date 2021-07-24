SportsTop Stories

China's Yang Qian Wins 1st Gold Medal in Tokyo Olympics

The first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games has been bagged by China’s Yang Qian in the women’s 10m air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

Anastasiia Galashina of Russia won silver, while Nina Christen of Switzerland won the bronze medal. Qian’s score of 251.8 set an Olympics record. Galashina scored 251.1, while Christen registered a 230.6 mark.

Mary Carolynn Tucker scored a 166.0 and finished sixth, making her the highest-ranking American in the event.

The air rifle is one of three shooting events at the Olympics, along with pistol and shotgun. Rifle and pistol involves competitors shooting at a stationary target, while shotgun requires them to fire at moving targets. There are two rifle distances: 10 meters and 50 meters, with the latter requiring shooters to fire from three different positions: standing, kneeling, and lying prone.

At the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, American Virginia Thrasher won gold, while Chinese competitors Du Li and Yi Siling took silver and bronze, respectively.

