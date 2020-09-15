Chinese Troops Seen Across Arunachal Border

The Chinese Army have began to deploy its troops atleast in four location across the border in Arunachal Pradesh, an India Today report stated today.

The Indian government have been quoted saying in the India Today TV report that, “Troops build-up has been noticed in the Chinese territory opposite Arunachal Pradesh’s Asaphila, Tuting axis, Chang Tze and Fishtail-2 sectors, nearly 20 km from the Indian territory”.

Reportedly, the Chinese Army patrols “have also been seen regularly and are coming very close to Indian areas”, it said, adding, “movement of Chinese troops in their depth areas (around 20 km from the LAC) has been seen in the last few days using roads built by them in the area”.

Amid the India China standoff this act turns out to be a major setback as it is very likely that the Chinese government will be carrying out attacks in the border areas. Concurrently, the Inidan side has also beefed up their security forces and “strengthened its position”.

“The country’s top security brass has also held discussions on the situation in and around the Doklam area in Bhutan where the Chinese army has built up significantly in the recent past. A few years ago, India and China were engaged in a major standoff in the Doklam plateau area where the Chinese were building roads on Bhutanese soil up to the Jhamphiri ridge, threatening Indian positions in the Siliguri corridor,” the India Today report added.