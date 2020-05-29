Chinook Helicopters Deployed in Assam

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed its newly acquired Boeing Chinook helicopters at the Mohanbari airbase in Assam.

According to sources, the move acquires significance as this will allow the IAF to rapidly move troop and machinery movement along the border with China.

Sources said that the helicopters are also expected to be deployed in other north-eastern states like Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The development come in wake of the recent confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in Sikkim after China’s aggressive posturing along the border which resulted in stone-pelting and fistfight between the two sides.

These Chinook helicopters as a result can help in the rapid transfer of troops across valleys to aid in additional troop mobilization along the border.

The Chinooks are also capable of carrying weapon systems like artillery guns.

The choppers are also expected to be used by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to airlift material required to construct roads in remote but strategic areas.