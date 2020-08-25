Chris Gayle To Play IPL After Testing Covid -ve

West Indies opener Chris Gayle has tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday after attending the birthday party of world record sprinter Usain Bolt, who tested positive following the party.

Gayle attended Bolt’s 34th birthday party bash last week where the people were mostly mask free, confirmed Jamaica’s Health Ministry.

With the test negative, Gayle can now leave for the UAE and join his Kings XI Punjab teammates for the upcoming Indian Premier League starting September 19.

“Couple days ago. 1st COVID-19 test…Before travel I need 2 negative test,” said Gayle’s instagram story. His following post included – “The last one went a bit too far in my nose. Phew. Result was negative.

I’m going to stay home for 2020… not gonna travel again…nah sah! Tan a mi yard!! Keep the change! Excuse me! (sic),” added Gayle.

Usain Bolt was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. He is currently in home quarantine as per the direction from the ministry of health.