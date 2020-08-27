Christchurch Mosque Shooter Jailed Until Death

The white supremacist, who mercilessly and in cold blood killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand last March, was given the punishment of life imprisonment without parole by the court.

The sentence means that the Australian “terrorist” Brenton Tarrant (29) would spend his life in jail without getting any chance to step out of it before the completion of the sentence.

Tarrant earlier admitted to the murder of 51 people, attempted murder of another 40 people and a charge of terrorism

While passing the verdict, the judge termed the actions of Tarrant as “inhuman” and “devoid of mercy”.

As per a BBC report, Judge Cameron Mander in a Christchurch court said, “Your crimes are so wicked that even if you are detained until you die, it will not exhaust the requirements of punishment.”

He further said that such sentences, the first in New Zealand’s history, were earmarked for the “very worst murderers”.

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern reacted to the exemplary judgment by reportedly saying that it meant that there would be “no notoriety, no platform…”, and that they would now have no cause “to think about him, to see him or to hear from him again.”

She added, “Today I hope is the last where we have any cause to hear or utter the name of the terrorist.”