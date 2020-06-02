City Parlours’ Open from Today

By Pratidin Bureau
After more than two months, the city’s parlours’ and salons’ have reopened with the proper guidelines of Ministry of External Affairs issued on May 31, the day when the fourth phase of lockdown ended.

The Salon and Parlour owners’ have staged a protest in different parts of Assam during the fourth phase of lockdown when the shops have been permitted to open by the government barring the salons’ and parlours’.

The MEA has come out with new guidelines in Unlock-1 where the parlours’ have been asked to open.

The city’s parlours’ and salons’ have also opened and before any customers’ visit, it has been sanitized.

