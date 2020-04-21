City Witnesses Violation of Lockdown

After the Assam Government announced the partial relaxation in lockdown in the orange and green zones, it seems that people got a chance to violate the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday morning, the GS road in Guwahati witnessed traffic jam and people were seen coming out of the house in their private cars violating the lockdown rules.

Although the state government has announced relaxation only in some sectors and activities, people have violated the entire lockdown and come to the streets. At the time when the government is fighting to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, it seems like the public is desperate to destroy the effort of the government.

Moreover, the transportation provided to the employees of the Assam Secretariat has violated the rules. The passengers have not maintained social distancing as the buses are overloaded.

The services which will come into force from April 21 are: