Clause 6: AASU To skip Feb 25 function

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with the full cabinet will receive the recommendation of High-Level Committee (HLC) on Clause 6 of Assam Accord on February 25.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leaders will boycott the function convened by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

“The AASU leaders will not be present in that function. It is not much important for the AASU as to who will submit the report. The big issue for us is implementation of the report in an effective and time-bound manner,” AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

AASU urged the Centre to accept the report of the High-level Committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and implement the same in a time-bound manner.

AASU chief advisor Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya, President Dipanka Kumar Nath and General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi who were members of the High-level Committee, had signed the report on February 10.

The 14-member Committee is being headed by Justice (retd) BK Sharma, retired Judge of Gauhati High Court.