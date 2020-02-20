Clause 6 Panel Head clarifies media reports

The High-Level Committee (HLC) on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord has submitted its final report and it is now in the custody of the state government’s Assam Accord Implementation department, a release issued by the office of its chairman said on Thursday.

The HLC, headed by Justice B K Sharma, completed the task of preparing the report on February 10, the release said.

Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma personal secretary to Justice B. K. Sharma (Former Judge-cum-Chairman High-Level Committee on Clause 6 of Assam Accord) said in a press statement that a section of the media has reported that a team of the HLC had gone to New Delhi recently and informed the Ministry of Home Affairs about the completion of the report, but having not received any response returned to Guwahati. It has also been reported that having not received any response from the MHA, the Committee has submitted its report to the Implementation of Assam Accord Department, Govt. of Assam.

“This is to clarify that the above reporting in some sections of the media is absolutely incorrect and not based on facts. After completing the task entrusted to the Committee with the final report signed on 10th February, 2020, naturally, all the copies thereof are under sealed cover in the custody of the Implementation of Assam Accord Department, Joint Secretary of which was liaising in the affairs of the Committee with all concerned”, the statement said.

It is further clarified that no team or member including the Chairman of the HLC had ever visited New Delhi after 10th February 2020 for the purpose of apprising or handing over the report to the MHA. The fact of the matter is that the HLC after completing its task on 10th February 2020 has duly intimated the MHA of the same for necessary follow up action, the statement added.