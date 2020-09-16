Clause 6 Report With Assam Govt: MHA

By Pratidin Bureau
On the third day of the monsoon session of the Upper House, MoS MHA G Kishan Reddy said the report of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord is under examination of the state government.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Reddy said a High-Level Committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to suggest ways for providing constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people of Assam submitted its report six months ago. The report is still under the consideration of the Assam government.

According to the terms and conditions of the committee, “The committee will assess the appropriate level of reservation of seats in Assam Legislative Assembly and local bodies for the Assamese people.”

“The committee will recommend the appropriate level of reservations in employment under the government of Assam for the Assamese people,” according to the Home Ministry notification. 

