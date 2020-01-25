Clause VI Committee To Submit Report by Feb 15

The high-level committee for the implementation of Clause VI of the Assam Accord held a meeting on Saturday at New Delhi. The meeting was held at Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s house at 10 Akbar Road.

The committee said that the report will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs within February 15.

The meeting was called before the submission of the report to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It may be mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the Clause VI committee to submit a report in a meeting held on January 13 last.

The committee was given a month extension to submit its report.

According to a notification issued by the Home Ministry, the committee has been given an additional month to submit its report, from six months earlier to seven months now.

Moreover, the legal and constitutional sides have been discussed in the meeting held today.

Chairman of the committee, Biplab Sarma, Niloy Dutta, Ramesh Borpatragohain were also present in the meeting.