Clause VI to be implemented soon: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured the people of Assam that clause six of the historic Assam Accord would be implemented soon. Addressing the gathering at Kokrajhar to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord, the PM said that his government is “trying to implement Clause VI of the Assam Accord”.

“The government is now trying to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. I want to assure the people of Assam that after the Committee submits its report, the Central Government will act on it swiftly,” the PM said.

He also slammed the opposition for not solving the issues of Assam. “Political parties used to ignore revolts, blockades, and violent protests. They just contained them, but never solved them. This approach had pushed the people of Northeast so far that they had stopped believing in democracy,” PM Modi said in Kokrajhar.