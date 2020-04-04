CM reviews preparedness to combat COVID-19

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday visited Haflong in Dima Hasao district to take stock of preparedness of district administration to fight against COVID-19. The Chief Minister visited Haflong Civil hospital and held a review meeting with the medical officials of the district.

CM Sonowal also directed the district administration to maintain uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to people in view of the ongoing lockdown and asked the DC and SP to keep strict vigil to ensure complete compliance of lockdown norms in the district.

Speaking to the reporters, the CM said that the people of Assam have extended full support to the lockdown announced by the Prime Minister and adhered to its norms with discipline and resoluteness maintaining social distance. He also appealed the people to maintain the same spirit for coming days.