CM Sonowal Announces Package for Laika Dadhia Residents

By Pratidin Bureau
Sarbananda Sonowal
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 1 lakh to each of the family of the landless of Laika Dadhia for rehabilitation.

The chief minister announced the package today while attending the 38th triennial convention of the All Assam Tribal Sangha at Nelli in Morigaon district.

Meanwhile, the protestors at Laika Dadhia denied accepting the chief minister’s new package saying that they don’t want money and that they should be allotted with land for rehabilitation. “We have faith in our Chief Minister and we respect his ideologies but we want to say him that he shouldn’t lure us with money. We don’t want money, we want land. The government has also constituted a committee on December 30 and asked to submit a report by January 31. We will wait till tomorrow and if the government doesn’t come up with any decision we will occupy the land proposed by the government for rehabilitation,” said one of the protestor.

It may be mentioned that the Assam government has constituted a committee which is asked to submit a report on this issue within one month.

On December 30, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal constituted a committee to find a logical and everlasting solution for the rehabilitation of the households of Laika and Dodhia villages.

The chief minister asked the environment and forest and revenue department to permanently rehabilitate the families by January 31.

For the rehabilitation of the residents of Dodhia, the government has proposed Lakhimpur’s Adhkhona-Adielani area under the Harmoti range and for the rehabilitation of the people of Laikia, the government has given land at Namphai reserve forest.

