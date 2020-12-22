CM Sonowal Chairs Cabinet Meeting | Key Decisions Taken
A cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday chaired by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Guwahati’s Janata Bhawan where several key decisions were taken. They are as follows –
- The Cabinet approved for introduction of Assam Official Language Amendment Bill (to replace ordinance) for Bodo Language in Devanagari script as Associate Official Language.
- Land acquisition through Direct Purchase in way of negotiated settlement for improvement of State Highways and Major District Roads under Asom Mala Programme and EAP.
Related News
- In place of Directorate of Social Welfare, two new Directorates viz. ‘Directorate of Women and Child Development’ and ‘Directorate of Social Justice and Empowerment’ will be created.
- Approved taking loan of Rs. 91 crore from NABARD under RIDF.
- Service benefits of NHM employees will be improved in line with SSA. Earned Leave, 60 years of service etc granted.
- A bill will be introduced for provincialization of the posts of Librarian in Degree Colleges.
- Approved proposal for amendment of Autonomous Council Acts- i) Kamtapur, ii) Motak, iii) Moran and Setting up of Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council.
- Approved taking over of – i) Kokrajhar Music and Fine Arts Colege, Kokrajhar. ii) Asom Sattriya Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Jorhat.
- Career Progression Scheme for Dictors serving as Faculty Members of Medical Colleges in Assam. (Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor).