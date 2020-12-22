CM Sonowal Chairs Cabinet Meeting | Key Decisions Taken

A cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday chaired by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Guwahati’s Janata Bhawan where several key decisions were taken. They are as follows –

The Cabinet approved for introduction of Assam Official Language Amendment Bill (to replace ordinance) for Bodo Language in Devanagari script as Associate Official Language.

Land acquisition through Direct Purchase in way of negotiated settlement for improvement of State Highways and Major District Roads under Asom Mala Programme and EAP.

In place of Directorate of Social Welfare, two new Directorates viz. ‘Directorate of Women and Child Development’ and ‘Directorate of Social Justice and Empowerment’ will be created.

Approved taking loan of Rs. 91 crore from NABARD under RIDF.

Service benefits of NHM employees will be improved in line with SSA. Earned Leave, 60 years of service etc granted.

A bill will be introduced for provincialization of the posts of Librarian in Degree Colleges.

Approved proposal for amendment of Autonomous Council Acts- i) Kamtapur, ii) Motak, iii) Moran and Setting up of Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council.

Approved taking over of – i) Kokrajhar Music and Fine Arts Colege, Kokrajhar. ii) Asom Sattriya Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Jorhat.