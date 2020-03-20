CM Sonowal condoles demise of Pankaj Bordoloi

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the death of eminent singer, lyricist, music composer Pankaj Bordoloi who passed away in Tezpur on Friday.

In a statement, Chief Minister Sonowal said, “Pankaj Bordoloi who lent his artistic caliber in multidimensional facets right from singing to acting, enriched the cultural landscape of the state with his contributions”.

He popularised ‘Jyoti Sangeet, ‘Rabha Sangeet’ among the younger generations. Even during Assam Agitation, he motivated the people by his cultural acuity. His death is an irreparable loss to the society.

“I convey my sympathy to the bereaved family members and pray to the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul”, the Chief Minister added.