Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal extended his greetings to all on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Chief Minister in a statement said, “I extend warm wishes to all on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival that marks the end of holy month of Ramadan, which is filled with fasting, prayer and reflection strengthen the bond of brotherhood and further the tradition of amity and communal harmony in the State”.