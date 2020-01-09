CM Sonowal, FM Himanta Biswa Meet Amit Shah

Amid the massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by various organisations, students, civil society groups, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

The Assam CM and his cabinet minister discussed the present situation in the state over the CAA with Amit Shah.

According to reports, the meeting was held at 7 pm on Thursday at the official residence of the Union home minister.

“Today we have a very important discussion with the Union home minister, not only CAB (CAA) but also other measures for protecting, safeguarding our culture, language,” Himanta Biswa Sarma told mediapersons in Guwahati.