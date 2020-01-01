CM Sonowal greets people of Assam

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal greeted the people of Assam on the occasion of New Year 2020.

In a message today, Chief Minister Sonowal said, “On the joyous occasion of New Year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Assam. I hope and pray the New Year will bring about peace, bonhomie, harmony, and prosperity in the lives of all the people living in Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, hills, and plains of Assam.

“The dawn of the New Year ushers in new hopes and expectations. It also gives us a chance to renew our resolve to strive for the individual as well as collective well-being. While stepping into this new year, let us all resolve to work together in a spirit of harmony and friendship to usher in progress and development for a brighter and better future. May we all direct our efforts to make Assam a progressive, pollution-free, peaceful and prosperous State.”