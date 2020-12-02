CM Sonowal Pays Tribute to Chaolung Sukapha on Asom Divas

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid tribute to the architect of Bor Asom Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha in Asom divas. “Respectful tributes to the architect of Bor Asom, the legendary Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha on #AsomDiwas. May his ideals keep guiding us in building a strong and prosperous Assam” he tweeted.

Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to the legendary Ahom king Chawlung Sukapha.

Asom Divas commemorates the celebration of the first king of the Ahom kingdom in Assam.

The Ahom dynasty was established by Chaolung Sukaphaa in the year 1228. He was the prince from the Tai state of Mong Mao, China.

Sukapha is admired for being a strong, courageous, and bold leader and he played a vital role in unifying the various indigenous groups of Assam.