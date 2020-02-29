CM Sonowal receives Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee award

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
56

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was presented the prestigious Swarajya Awards for the year 2020 at the sixth India Ideas Conclave being held at Tent City Narmada in Gujarat on Friday.

The winners for this year are: Bharatbala (Ustad Bismillah Khan Award for Culture), K Parasaran (Sree Narayana Guru Award for Social Work), Sarbananda Sonowal (Dr S P Mukherjee Award for Politics) and N K Singh (Dr B R Shenoy Award for Economics).

This award, instituted by the India Foundation, was presented to Chief Minister Sonowal by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Speaker of People’s Majlis of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed, which carries a citation, a specially designed trophy and a cheque worth Rs one lakh.

The awards aim to recognise the stellar work being carried out by various individuals in the fields of culture, social work, politics and economics.

