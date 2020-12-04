Coal Scam: IT Dept Raids 3 Places In Assam

Income Tax Department on Friday raided Nabin Singhal’s business establishment along with his residence in Guwahati.

As per sources, the IT Department raided at Mahalaxmi Group which is at Unique Plaza’s 3rd floor, Beltola, and the residence at Manik Nagar, Ganeshguri. Nabin Singhal and his wife were not at home when the raid was conducted. While their son was left behind at their residence, the rest of the family had fled to Delhi yesterday.

Simultaneously, the IT Department also raided the residence of established businessman Pankaj Chaudhary in Margherita on Friday morning.

They searched Chaudhary’s residence as well as his business establishment. It may be stated that he was related to coal mining and his name was taken in a coal mining scam by various news channels. The reason behind the raid has not been ascertained yet. The search is still underway.

In total, the IT department conducted raids in three different places in the state in connection to the case.