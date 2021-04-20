Top StoriesRegional

Common Entrance Exam, Army Recruitment Rally In Northeast Postponed

By Pratidin Bureau
Due to the worsening COVID-19 situation, Common Entrance Examination and Indian Army Recruitment exam scheduled to be held in different parts of Northeast has been postponed till further orders.

The Common Entrance Examination was scheduled to be held on April 25 and Indian Army Recruitment exam on May 1. Both these exams are now postponed due to surging cases of COVID-19.

The common entrance exam was scheduled to be held in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, West Bengal and Odisha.

On the other hand, the Indian Army recruitment rally was scheduled to be held in Mizoram’s Aizwal.

According to an official statement, new dates for the exams will be announced at a later date.

