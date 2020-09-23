Complete Indo-Myanmar-Thailand Highway: BP Baishya

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MP Birendra Prasad Baishya on Wednesday demanded the Center to complete the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway at the earliest and to implement the Act East Policy.

Baishya raised the issue at the Rajya Sabha of completing the highway project in order to improve the economy of the North East and to improve the connectivity of the people with the South East Asian Nations which will also boost the tourism sector.

“Connectivity plays an important role in the socio-economic development of any region. The highway will do the same for the North-Eastern region of India and other Southeast Asian nations as well. Therefore, I urge the government to complete the highway project at the earliest which has both national and international significance,” said Baishya.

Baishya further stated that the Supreme Court on August 11, 2020 has allowed the Centre to continue the construction work of the Highway Project settling the dispute between the government and the construction firm. The IMT highway project is expected to facilitate trade, promote production networks as well as tourism of North East India, he added.

The highway was first proposed at a trilateral ministerial meeting on transport linkages in Yangon in April 2002. The road is expected to boost trade and commerce in the ASEAN–India Free Trade Area, as well as with the rest of Southeast Asia. It is a part of India’s Look/Act East Policy that will cultivate and strengthen economic and strategic relations with the nations of Southeast Asian countries in order to solidify its standing as a regional power. This project will also help Indian position as a counterweight to the strategic influence of the People’s Republic of China in the region. India and ASEAN have plans to extend this route to Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam as this connectivity will generate economic benefits to both the parties.