Condolence messages pour in on Rishi Kapoor’s demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The PM called him a “powerhouse of talent”.

“Multifaceted, endearing and lively…this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” Tweeted PM Modi.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter and wrote, “Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise is shocking. An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it’s difficult to believe that he is no more. A huge loss for the entertainment industry. Let us pray for his soul. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Similarly, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members, friends and legions of his fans across the country. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the demise of the actor.

हिंदी सिनेमा के प्रख्यात कलाकार और वरिष्ठ अभिनेता श्री ऋषि कपूर के असामयिक निधन के दुखद समाचार से स्तब्ध हूं। उन्होंने अपनी बहुमुखी अभिनय प्रतिभा से भारतीय दर्शकों को दशकों तक मंत्रमुग्ध रखा और उन चरित्रों को हमारी स्मृति में अमर कर दिया। pic.twitter.com/9oYFM8wIp9 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 30, 2020

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

