Congrats, you’ve completed 30 days at home | #StayHome #StaySafe

With most countries on a lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, how are people getting used to this new ‘At home’ status?

How has the coronavirus lockdown changed your life in the last 1 month? Does the idea of a long lockdown make you anxious? Are you missing your family, and the joys of community?

Hope, you all are fit & fine!

It’s hard to believe it has only been one month since Assam, along with the rest of the nation, was put on lockdown. This strange new way of life has been, for many, pretty tough to get used to, with our usual routines put on hold for the sake of global health.

Lockdown as a result of Covid-19 pandemic has brought some positive changes in our cultural and social habits with families, especially youngsters, spending more quality time together at home.

Amid life in lockdown, there’s joy in having the family together. Yes, against the sad backdrop of the Coronavirus, parents are discovering or rediscovering the pleasure of spending time with their children.

As most of the educated families are staying at home to stay safe and, eventually, keeping others safe as well from this menace, the use of mobile apps, particularly WhatsApp and TikTok is on the top of the chart of young generation’s favorites.

The elder members of the family have varied choices to ‘Kill’ the idle time and their interest remains in the latest news and breaking news being shown on the cable networks. Womenfolk resort to religious programs and popular drama serials. The young men and women prefer WhatsApp chatting and Facebook surfing.

Another positive aspect and aftermath of the lockdown remains the popularity of indoor games and learning new crafts and hobbies which including painting, making toys, and other small things through the Online ‘Do-It-Yourself’ programs.

It is the need of the hour that online classes should be initiated through TV and cable networks and other available sources, so that the students may continue their studies at home during these most difficult times.