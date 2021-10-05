Congress Announces Names Of 3 Candidates For Assam Assembly By-Polls

The Congress has announced the names of three candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming by-elections in Assam.

According to an official statement, Jowel Tudu has been selected as the candidate to fight from Gossaigaon seat, Bhaskar Dahal will be contesting from Tamulpur seat and Manoranjan Konwar will be fighting from Thowra seat.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced by-polls for a total of five Assembly seats which are currently vacant in Assam.

The two other seats are Mariani and Bhabanipur.

On Monday, the BJP had announced the names of three candidates for Mariani, Bhabanipur and Thowra.

Phanidhar Talukdar has been given the ticket for Bhabanipur seat, Rupjyoti Kurmi has been given ticket for Mariani while Sushanta Borgohain will be contesting from Thowra.

Additionally, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal has fielded Dhajiya Konwar for Thowra seat.

The Assembly by-polls is slated to be held on October 30, 2021.