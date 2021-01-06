Congress Announces Observers For State Polls

Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed following leaders as senior observers for looking after the election campaign management and coordination in four states where assembly elections are slated to be held soon.

Bhupesh Baghel, Mukul Wasnik and Shakeel Ahmad Khan have been appointed as senior observers in Assam.

Ashok Gehlot, Luizinho Faleiro, and G.Parameswara have been chosen for carrying out the same duties in Kerala.

M. Veerappa Moily, M.M. Pallam Raju, and Nitin Raut will administer the same duties in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, while, B.K. Hariprasad, Alamgir Alam, and Vijay Inder Singla have been selected in West Bengal.

The senior observers will discharge their duties in close coordination with AICC’s general secretaries and in-charges of the respective states.