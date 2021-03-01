Congress Constitutes Screening Committee For Assam Polls

The Congress party has constituted a 9-member screening committee on Monday for the forthcoming Assam Assembly Elections.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan is being appointed as the Chairman of the screening committee, while Committee appointed Kamaleshwar Patel and Dipika Pandey Singh as its members.

On the other hand the Congress screening committee has appointed six ex-officio members, they are- All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary In-Charge Jitendra Singh, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora, Assam CLP leader Debabrata Saikia, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries – Anirudh Singh, Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe and Vikash Upadhaya.