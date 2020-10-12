Top StoriesNational

Congress Drops Khushbu Sundar as Spokesperson

By Pratidin Bureau
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar was dropped as All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson with immediate effect on Monday. The development was confirmed by the Congress, in a statement.

Meanwhile, sources have said Khushbu Sundar is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party today, in what could be a significant move ahead of assembly elections in home state Tamil Nadu next year. However, Khushbu Sundar had denied reports and had said ‘no comments’ when asked about it. 

Khushbu Sundar was in New Delhi in the first week of October. On October 6, when asked if she was joining the BJP, Khusbhu denied it and said “someone is spending Rs 2 per tweet to spread the rumours”.

Khushbu Sundar was in the news recently after she welcomed Modi Government’s New Education Policy 2020. 

Her view was contrary to the party’s official stance on the policy. Later, she apologized to party leader Rahul Gandhi for her differing stand. 

However, the actor-politician insisted she “rather speak the fact than be a head-nodding robot or a puppet”. 

“My stand on NEP 2020 differs from my party n I apologize to Rahul Gandhi ji for that, but I rather speak the fact than be a head-nodding robot or a puppet. Everything is n cannot be about agreeing to ur leader, but about being courages (sic) to voice ur opinion bravely as a citizen,” Khushbu Sundar had said. 

