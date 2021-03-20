Congress Releases Manifesto For Assam Elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released the party’s manifesto for Assam elections which includes ‘five guarantees’ that the party has promised if voted to power.

After releasing the same, Gandhi said the RSS and BJP are attacking the idea of Assam.

“We are aware that the RSS and BJP are attacking diverse cultures of this nation. Attacking our languages, history, our way to thinking, our way of being. So this manifesto provides a gurantee that we will defend the idea of the state of Assam,” he said at Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati.

The Congress party has promised five lakh government jobs in the manifesto along with 200 units of free electricity monthly for all and hiking the minimum daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365.

Gandhi reiterated that his party will defend the idea of Assam that contains culture, language, tradition, history and the way of thinking.

The Congress-led grand alliance or ‘Mahajath’ includes the AIUDF, the Left parties, Bodoland People’s Front and the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM).