Congress Shifts 40 Candidates to Dichang Resort Amid Fear of Horse Trading

With few days left for the Assam Assembly elections results to be declared, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has shifted 40 candidates to Dichang Resort in Sonapur.

Among those shifted to the resort are Rupjyoti Kurmi, Wajed Ali Choudhury, and Siddique Ahmed. The party said that the candidates along with other leaders have gathered at Dichang resort to attend an Orientation Camp from April 22 to 28.

According to reports, the candidates have entered the resort through Gate No 4.

The Congress candidates are being shifted to the resort fearing of horse trading practices of BJP in other states. The BJP might attempt to poach MLAs ahead of the results to be declared on May 2 for which the candidates have been shifted to the resort.

Notably, another partner in the Mahajot, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), has reportedly shifted its candidates from Assam to an undisclosed country foreseeing poaching by the BJP.

Meanwhile, on arriving at the resort, Rupjyoti Kurmi said that they will do gym, will dine together, exchange thoughts and that their main motto is to save the party.