Congress Sold 14% of GoA Shares of NRL: Himanta

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the refinery will remain as the public sector institution and that it has asked the Centre to increase its stake in NRL to 26%.

Sarma said that the state government has urged the Centre to increase the share of NRL up to 26 percent. “During the establishment of NRL, the share of OIL was 26 percent but during the rule of the Congress government, the share was decreased to 14 percent,” said Sarma while addressing the media persons at Dispur today.

“The Center included BCPL in the public sector recently and we proposed to purchase the sold share as the state government would be in benefit if it could buy the 26 percent share,” said Sarma.

He said that the amount of profit would increase adding that the state will have to give 1500 crore to buy the original shares.