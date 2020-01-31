Congress stages protest against CAA-NRC

Ahead of the Budget session of the Parliament, the Congress on Friday staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) in Parliament premises. Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi, Ripun Bora and several other MPs were present at the protest in front of the Gandhi Statue.

“In protest against attack on the constitution, we will sit and listen to the President’s address with black bands around our arms,” said MP Gaurav Gogoi. They shouted slogans and carried placards, reading, ‘Save India’, ‘Save Constitution’ etc.

#WATCH Delhi: Opposition leaders including Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament premises, against #CAA_NRC_NPR #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/wolQCzvz0Q — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

Speaking to media, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora said, “The CAA and NRC will create division and hatred among the people of the country and endangers our democracy and secularism. Therefore, we have demanded that CAA be scrapped.”

It may be mentioned here that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Saturday.