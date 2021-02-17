Congress Stages Protest Over Fuel Price Hike

Congress party leader on Wednesday has staged a protest at Bihpuria’s Dhalpur in Lakhimpur district against the price hike of petrol, diesel, and other essential commodities in an innovative way.

Party leaders along with MLA, MPs have participated the protest by riding motorcycle. MP Pradyut Bordoloi, Assam Pradesh Congress committee president Ripun Bora, Bhupen Borah were also participated at the protest.

They have demanded the government to control the price hike of essential commodities and petrol and diesel.