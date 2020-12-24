Congress To Face Big Loss If Ajanta Quits: Pradyut Bordoloi

Congress party will face big loss if Ajanta Neog will leave the party said MP Pradyut Bordoloi.

Speaking about changing of APCC president, Bordoloi said that he has no issue to take the responsibility for the president post of APCC. “If high command will hand over the president position to me, I will take the opportunity”, he added.

Bordoloi further said that he has no objection with the present president of APCC. He also pointed out that some MLA’s has personal issues with Ripun Bora so that they want to replace him from the post.

It may be stated that Ajanta Neog is likely to join Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) when Union Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam.

Moreover, he had clearly spoken about the reason for making an alliance with AIUDF during the BTC election. He claimed that the alliance was experimental; there has still time to decide over the alliance party for upcoming assembly election.

Later Bordoloi welcomed all the new political parties to an alliance with Congress.