Congress To Not Project Any CM Candidate For Assam Polls

In a recent development, Congress has decided that it will not project any chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections due to internal fall out among senior leaders in the Assam Congress unit.

The party added that it believes such projections will take away rights from its other partners in the grand alliance to choose their leader after the polls. In an attempt to put up a strong fight against the ruling BJP party, Congress came into an alliance with like-minded parties to fight the elections collectively.

Besides this, it feels that non-projection would also help it contain poll time sabotage, factionalism and infighting while ensuring support from different communities that may not be possible if the projected leader is seen to represent a particular section.

“ We will fight this election collectively…. everyone will work with a single mission to defeat BJP…. every one can work freely if he or she doesn’t have any personal interest… any party worker can become Chief Minister after the results are out,” AICC general secretary and in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh said.

Ahead of the elections, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi met top party officials from the state and reviewed preparations for the same.