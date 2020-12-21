Congress Veteran Motilal Vora Passes Away

Veteran Indian National Congress leader and former Union Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Civil Aviation and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Moti Lal Vora passed away on Monday afternoon. He was 93.

He was eight-time parliamentarian — three times in Lok Sabha and five times in Rajya Sabha. He was the treasurer of the Congress party from 2000 to 2018. He also served as the chief minister from 1985 to 1988 and Governor of Uttar Pradesh from 1996 to 1998.

Vora started his political career in 1968 with the Samjawadi Party but however switched to Congress in the 1070..

Vora also held important positions in the Associated Journals Limited, the Young Indian and the All India Congress Committee. He took over as the chairman and managing director of AJL in March 2002.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi condoled his death and said: “Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much. My love & condolences to his family and friends.”

In a tweet, the Congress said: “We offer our heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of stalwart Congress leader, former Union Cabinet Minister and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Motilal Vora. Congress has lost a guiding light. May his soul rest in peace.”